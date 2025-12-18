Barcelona continue to make moves for a number of teenage talents across the globe, with their latest landing spot Belgium. The Catalan giants have set their sights on Belgian winger Jesse Bisiwu.

With talks ongoing for Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim, and Director of Football Deco keeping a close eye on Rayan Vitor in Brazil, Bisiwu seems to be the latest talent to catch his eye. The Belgian teenager enjoyed a successful under-17 World Cup, where a number of La Masia talents were also in action.

🚨 Pedri González, Wojciech Szczęsny, Ferran Torres, and Dani Olmo went to the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper today to train despite it being a day off. [@mundodeportivo] 💪🏃 pic.twitter.com/c4C9wJuu67 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2025

Barcelona meet with Bisiwu with view to 2026 move

As revealed by Sach Tavolieri, Barcelona have met with Bisiwu and his agents to discuss a potential move to the club next summer. Their intention is to have Bisiwu join and train with the senior side, and then continue to pick up experience playing for Barca Atletic next season. So far they do not have the green light on a move, with Bisiwu still considering his options, but further talks are to be held with Barcelona, explains Tavolieri.

Bisiwu’s progress so far in Belgium

Nevertheless, Club Brugge are keen to hold onto one of their most promising rising stars. Bisiwu is currently playing for affiliate side Club NXT in the Belgian second tier. So far he has made 11 appearances, accumulating 862 minutes. He has also played in the UEFA Youth League, scoring twice and providing an assist in his five appearances at that level.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Barça entered the race for Jesse Bisiwu! 🔵⚫️ 🇧🇪 Impressed by his U17 World Cup, FC Barcelona held a private meeting with Bisiwu and his entourage to convince him ahead of a potential summer 2026 move. Plan’s to make him start in the first team with games in Barça… pic.twitter.com/tfmbvp0Akc — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) December 18, 2025

Bisiwu has also been making his way through the ranks in the Belgium setup. After progressing through the under-15 and under-16 sides, he made 14 appearances for the under-17 team. That included an assist in his four appearances at the under-17 World Cup, helping Belgium to progress to the Round of 32. In September, he also made two friendly appearances for the under-18 team.

This is the second time that Barcelona have moved for one of Club Brugge’s talents in the last year, with central defender Jorthy Mokio also a target. He eventually elected to move to Ajax, and is now making an impact on the first team.