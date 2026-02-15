Agent confirms Barcelona interest in Belgian winger

In recent months, Barcelona have made a conscious effort to add talented younger players to their pool of La Masia starlets. Hamza Abdelkarim and Juwensley Onstein joined during the winter transfer window, and already, deals for the summer are being worked on.

One of the players that Barcelona have been following over the last few months is Jesse Bisiwu. The Catalans held talks with the teenager’s representatives in December, with a view to a deal going through in the summer. They see him as someone that can come into the Barca Atletic team upon arrival in Catalonia, with the hope being that he can transition into the first team in years to come.

As per MD, Bisiwu’s agent Mobindi Marthi has confirmed in the last couple of days that Barcelona are one of the clubs keen on prising him away from Club Brugge.

“It is true that Barcelona is closely following Jesse and is one of the clubs that is actively following his situation. However, we are managing the situation calmly, step by step. Given the talent of the player, it is totally normal that there are official communications with several clubs, including big clubs such as Barcelona.”

Bisiwu would prioritise Barcelona move

Bisiwu would be a top signing for Barcelona, with the 17-year-old considered to be a top talent. He would be a market opportunity for the reigning La Liga champions, given that his Club Brugge contract is due to expire in less than 18 months’ time.

There are a string of other clubs keen on Bisiwu, but crucially, the player himself is said to be prioritising a move to Barcelona. This could prompt an approach to be made in the coming weeks, with a view to having a deal done before the summer transfer window opens in July.