Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth has again spent more of the season on the bench than he might have liked at the Metropolitano for the second year in a row. The Norwegian forward is expected to be in demand this summer though.

Last week it emerged that Barcelona had made a surprise enquiry about Sorloth, who they see as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski in terms of profile. It is not yet clear what price tag, if any, they were given by Atletico Madrid.

🤝🇳🇱🇦🇷 Ruud Gullit on Diego Simeone: "Diego Simeone, for me, belongs among the best coaches of all time. I think he doesn’t receive the credit he deserves when someone has been at a club for so long… and doing the same thing at Atlético is an incredible task. The things he… pic.twitter.com/YKmNULT7H9 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 20, 2026

AC Milan keen on Sorloth signing

Sorloth was linked with a move last summer after failing to nail down a starting spot, while in January, Juventus were supposedly looking at him as a potential replacement for Dusan Vlahovic. Yet now GdS (via Marca) say that AC Milan have set their sights on him. If they qualify for the Champions League, that will fund a move for a number nine, and while Atletico are supposedly asking for €40m including variables, €2m more than the deal they agreed with Villarreal two years ago, they could be willing to do business for €20-25m.

Robert Lewandowski discarded by Rossoneri

Previously, the Rossoneri have been credited with an interest in Barcelona’s Lewandowski too, who is currently out of contract in the summer. However GdS list Lewandowski alongside Serhou Guirassy and Vlahovic among the forwards that have been ruled out by Milan, due to elevated cost. This is despite Lewandowski being offered to Milan.

🚨 Robert Lewandowski is the main threat for Celta Vigo this week. The Polish striker has scored 8 goals in just 5 appearances against the Galician side, making them his second-favorite victim since joining Barcelona. [@mundodeportivo] pic.twitter.com/QaK149Yin8 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 20, 2026

Alexander Sorloth’s season so far

It’s been a mixed year for Sorloth, who continues to put up decent numbers with the chances he has. This season he has 17 goals and an assist in his 48 appearances, averaging a goal every 146 minutes, often coming off the bench. That said, he has squandered some big chances when he is on the pitch. The general pattern has been that Sorloth will inevitably get chances, but his conversation rate has been a little below the ideal for Atletico.