Barcelona are looking to bring in a centre-forward this summer, and for some time it has been reported that their preferred choice for the number nine spot is Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez. For some time, Los Colchoneros have been adamant that he is not for sale, but now it seems the Catalan side have taken an interest in another Atletico forward.

As reported by Marca, Barcelona hold an interest in signing Alexander Sorloth. The imposing Norwegian has a strong record against Barcelona, and a decent return of goals in his two seasons at Atletico, and the Blaugrana have made a formal enquiry for him. Matteo Moretto explains that with Robert Lewandowski potentially leaving, Barcelona like Sorloth’s similar physical profile and ability to adapt immediately to Hansi Flick’s system.

Barcelona looking for cover due to Lewandowski uncertainty

The plan at Barcelona was to retain Lewandowski for another season, offering him a one-year extension with a large wage cut, and a back-up role at Camp Nou. However the Polish veteran, who turns 38 in August, is still considering his options, and reportedly is no longer prioritising the offer from Barcelona. There is a chance that he leaves at the end of the season, leaving only Ferran Torres as a number nine.

🚨 Rafael Leão has once again 'reopened' the door for a move to Barça. The AC Milan winger, whose future in Italy is uncertain despite a contract until 2028, has made a new nod to the club by posting a photo of Ronaldinho's time at FC Barcelona on his Instagram.[@mundodeportivo]… pic.twitter.com/jpwDLCZSoK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 17, 2026

Sorloth’s record against Barcelona

Barcelona are all too familiar with Sorloth’s capabilities, with the 30-year-old enjoying himself against the Catalans. In 15 appearances, he has seven goals and three assists. Sorloth has two years remaining on his Atletico deal, and has 17 goals and an assist in his 47 appearances, despite only starting 24 of those games.

Giuliano Simeone plays his first final for Atlético Madrid tomorrow. What a journey it's been for him so far! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/J83iQEgH4u — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 17, 2026

Starting number nine or alternative?

With a move for Alvarez seemingly out of reach, Barcelona have been linked with Victor Osimhen, but there have been few links to other players that could fill the number nine position. Torres is the alternative, but the talk at Barcelona has been of a star name that could occupy the position for some time to come. Sorloth would be a lower profile option than the likes of Alvarez or Osimhen.