Barcelona are less than six weeks away from the end of their season, and have significant uncertainty over who will be their number nine next season. Neither Ferran Torres nor Robert Lewandowski have convinced in recent months, and it is not clear if either will be back next summer.

Lewandowski, 37, is out of contract this summer, and it has been said that Barcelona are keen to offer him an extension, but one with a reduced role and a reduced salary. As such, the veteran number nine is considering other options, with the Blaugrana no longer his priority for next season.

Laporta keen to extend Lewandowski with two-year deal

According to Florian Plettenbergh of Sky Sport DE, Barcelona President Joan Laporta is keen to offer Lewandowski a two-year contract extension. Their information is that no concrete negotiations have taken place on terms, but that they are imminent. At any rate, due to the good relationship between Lewandowski, Laporta and agent Pini Zahavi, wages are not expected to be a stumbling block.

🚨🆕 Joan Laporta wants to extend Robert #Lewandowski’s contract until 2027. Reduced wages are being considered, but no concrete negotiations over figures have taken place yet – they are expected to follow soon. Personal terms are not an issue, given the excellent relationship… pic.twitter.com/osBoWv5SJf — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 20, 2026

Plettenberg also mentions interest from MLS side Chicago Fire, Saudi Arabia and two other European clubs. Interestingly, Director of Football Deco is not mentioned in the equation.

Lewandowski has offers from Italy

The two other European clubs could well be Juventus and AC Milan. The Serie A giants have been heavily linked to Lewandowski in Italy, and are reportedly willing to offer him a larger role than Barcelona are.

This season Lewandowski has seen his importance to Hansi Flick’s side decline, with the first half of his season interrupted by injury. He continued to be a starter in the Champions League for the most part, but not in their decisive match against Atletico Madrid. There is also little doubt that he has struggled to make the same impact as previous seasons. With seven games to go, he has 17 goals and three assists in 40 games.