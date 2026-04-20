A round-up of some of La Liga’s most intriguing storylines across the week, traversing through the good, the bad and something beautiful.



The Good: Pellegrino Matarazzo’s stubborn Real Sociedad

In Pellegrino Matarazzo’s first game in charge, Real Sociedad were performing well when Atletico Madrid struck against the run of play through Alexander Sorloth. Five minutes later, they equalised. Five days later, La Real were far less impressive when they conceded a 90th-minute equaliser away to Getafe. In the 96th minute, Jon Aramburu came up with an unlikely winner. In Matarazzo’s third game, La Real went two goals down to Osasuna inside 17 minutes, before coming back to win on penalties in the Round of 16. After being torn apart all game by Barcelona, the dam finally broke and Marcus Rashford made it 1-1. A minute later, Goncalo Guedes thumped the winner into the corner.

That stretch forged perhaps the defining trait of this Copa del Rey-winning Real Sociedad side. For all that they have been more aggressive with the ball, more deliberate with their pressing, the differential factor between this team and the one Sergio Francisco left two points above the drop, has been an almost absorbant mentality. Previously, the late goals flew in against the Txuri-Urdin, and an early setback clanged through the Reale Arena like a death knell. Rather than wind them, every body blow this tenacious Real Sociedad receives seems to breathe fresh conviction into the players.

La Real did not trail for a single minute of the Copa final against Atletico, but if there was a moment they might have lost it, it was following Julian Alvarez’s individual brilliance in the 83rd minute. Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Alexander Sorloth spurned golden opportunities, albeit goalkeeper Unai Marrero was to credit for Cardoso’s nearly moment. La Real wobbled, lurching from one side of the box then the other, overcompensating as they tried to steady themselves against the waves of Atletico attacks.

Nevertheless, they survived until extra time. By the time play resumed, a fresh Real Sociedad continued to play deep, but interrupted Atletico, pushing forward and nearly finding a winner. This team grows in adversity. Perhaps the defining trait any manager wishes for above all. By the time penalties rolled around, Marrero was the height of La Cartuja. Asked in January after that win over Getafe whether Aramburu’s goal was down to luck, desire to win or believing in themselves, Matarazzo responded: “Desire to win – the luck, we work for it, we earn it.”

Pablo Marín y un penalti que no olvidará JAMÁS. Golazo, celebración y título para la @RealSociedad.#CopaDelReyMapfre | #LaCopaMola pic.twitter.com/yD2wJMZoZm — RFEF (@rfef) April 18, 2026

The Bad: Diego Simeone is still searching for the answers

Not only did Matarazzo inspire La Real to victory, but he also pointed out the decisive factor that his side had and Atletico Madrid did not. “We must ensure that everyone has the optimal level of tension for the match; too much can be bad, but we have very good feelings,” he explained. That was simply not present during the opening 14 seconds of the Copa del Rey final. Those with long memories may also remember that Atletico conceded their first chance to Barcelona in the Champions League last week after 30 seconds, and the first goal after four minutes.

The knight in shiny armour, until his injury, was Ademola Lookman. His debut came in the Copa del Rey, and inspired their run to the final, wreaking havoc in a 5-0 win over Real Betis, before putting Barcelona to the sword at the Metropolitano. Three days after the Betis win, Atletico lost 1-0 to the same side at home. Diego Simeone took responsibility for the defeat, explaining that “it’s down to the coaching staff to provide more answers to our players against teams that defend in a low block.”

“It was important for us to control the game as best we could. Not to take risks. We did a good job defensively,” Matarazzo revealed of his plan after the final. In the period between the Betis defeat and the Copa del Rey final loss, Los Colchoneros have played low blocks just once with an XI that resembles that in Seville, beating Espanyol (without a win in 2026, at home 4-2). Albeit with heavy rotations, there were also unconvincing 1-0 wins over Getafe and Real Oviedo, which followed a 3-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

This is, of course, a resultadista analysis, after multiple aforementioned big chances went begging, and after a trip to football’s version of a trip to the casino. Yet there is not doubt that this Atletico side are built for sucker punches rather than solving puzzles. Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta may well be tempted to test the theory. The Copa del Rey final was supposed to confirm Simeone’s vindication, after broadcasting to Europe that he still belongs in that top echelon – but what if it was just Barcelona he had the formula for?

The Beautiful: What’s happening?

“WHAT’S HAPPENING? WHAT’S HAPPENING?” screamed Unai Marrero half at his fans, half at the sky, after he stopped Alexander Sorloth’s penalty. Not the first time he might have wondered so, quite possibly the first time he did that loudly.

There was some doubt over whether Marrero would start the game, with Spain international Alex Remiro the no doubt tempting alternative for Matarazzo. The hero in the Round of 16 against Osasuna, his save from Jon Moncayola’s decisive in the penalties, he missed the quarter-final and the first leg against Athletic Club with a broken cheekbone.

During the final 10 of the 17 Real Sociedad players used had spent time in the academy system. Nine of them were from region of Gipuzkoa. Pablo Marin, who struck the winning penalty, was a ballboy in 2019 during their previous run to the final. It’s a team full of players who have grown up as fans of La Real.

Perhaps the one that least expected to be a Real Sociedad hero though, was Marrero though. The back-up goalkeeper, in a side of established starters. Growing up in Azpeitia, 45 minutes from Anoeta, the 24-year-old moved to the Zubieta academy at the age of 14.

Pablo Marín scores the winner. Unai Marrero saves two penalties. Barrenetxea scores the opener. Captain Mikel Oyarzabal the second. 10 of the 17 players used were in the Real Sociedad academy. A Copa del Rey made in Zubieta, a club driven by Gipuzkoa.pic.twitter.com/egKvPenfVr — Ruairidh Barlow (@RuriBarlow) April 18, 2026

“I was in my element [in my sauce, literally translated]. There was tension, but I felt comfortable. You don’t think much. The fans were behind me, and that boosted my confidence too. I saved two penalties, and I’m very happy. I’m still not fully aware of what’s happened to me here.”

In the carpark afterwards, he gave yet another interview, reiterating that message, and then was greeted by his mum and his girlfriend. Sinking to the floor in a pile of tears, maybe for the first time, aware of what just happened.