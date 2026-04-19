Real Sociedad won the 2025-26 Copa del Rey on Saturday, as they were defeated Atletico Madrid 4-3 in the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw between the sides in 120 minutes. It’s the fourth time that the Txuri-urdin have won the competition, and the first since their triumph over Athletic Club in 2020.

As per Diario AS, head coach Pellegrini Matarazzo reacted to his side’s success. Specifically, he was asked about the moment that Pablo Marin’s winning penalty went in.

“It was that moment when we realised that it was real, that we had achieved it. Until you’re done, you don’t have the feeling that it happened. It’s incredible. Thank you to all the fans for their support. During the last few days and today it has been an incredible experience for the team and we are very grateful for today’s support.”

Matarazzo: Marrero played a perfect game

Matarazzo briefly analysed the 120 minutes that took place at La Cartuja, while he also paid tribute to La Real’s hero, Unai Marrero.

“I don’t want to be too tactical. It was important for us to control the game as best we could. Not to take risks. We did a good job defensively. We had to suffer in the second half, but this is the character of the team.

“(Marrero) played a perfect game. I love the energy he has and that he overflows with the fans at certain moments. It was no coincidence that he stopped the two penalties.”

Matarazzo expects further success in years to come

Matarazzo is also hopeful that this Copa del Rey success can be the start of a golden spell for La Real.

“To be honest, it’s always important to see the context. I’m very happy to see people. We have fantastic players, they have done incredible on the pitch against a great opponent. I’m very happy. And I feel that this is just the beginning.”