Real Sociedad manager Pellegrino Matarazzo cut a confident figure ahead of his side’s Copa del Rey final on Saturday with Atletico Madrid. La Real are hoping to lift the trophy for a second time in five years after doing so in 2021, but have been a surprise package in the second half of the season.

Matarazzo is taking charge of his first final, while against him is the wily Diego Simeone. The Atletico manager has been in 10 with Los Colchoneros, and have come out victorious on six occasions.

“I have a lot of respect for him. His work has been exceptional in recent years; he has a very clear style, it’s not just defensive, being compact. I like the emotionality that he brings to the game. In Germany, I was known as a tactical coach, and in Spain, I’m more of an energetic coach – I adapt to what I need to be successful.”

Selection debates for Real Sociedad

There are various selection debates for La Real, with Jon Gorrotxategi and Mikel Oyarzabal declared fit for the match. Until now, Unai Marrero has played all but one of their Copa ties, but missed two games through injury, with first-choice Alex Remiro playing.

“I made a decision last week, I communicated the decision to our goalkeepers in the first day of training this week. They know it and you’ll see it tomorrow.”

Two players returning to fitness are Yangel Herrera and Takefusa Kubo, the latter playing 30 minutes last week. Matarazzo was asked if he could start.

“Everything is possible, and Take is feeling very good. I have a general rule that a player has to be able to play 60 minutes to start, and Take can play 60. Yangel is in the squad, so he might play, maybe not from the start. Gorrotxategi is physically fit; he’s an option for the starting eleven. He’s never had any issue with physical condition, so he can start.”

The emotions of a Copa del Rey final

Matarazzo was very positive about the mental state of his players going into the game.

“We’re doing very well, the players are doing very well, we’re ready for tomorrow’s final, of course. It’s the first time I’ve played for a title and it’s very special. The players are in top condition. Top condition. We feel very good.”

“You have to give general and individual messages. We must ensure that everyone has the optimal level of tension for the match; too much can be bad, but we have very good feelings. We’re excited, it’s a positive pressure we have.”

Real Sociedad come into the match as underdogs, but was confident about handling the pressure.

“I feel great, I have no problem with the pressure. If I did, I wouldn’t be here. I’m happy and excited but I don’t have a song prepared in Basque. I’m looking forward to seeing our fans.”

“Generally speaking, in these kinds of matches you have to release the tension and focus on doing well. I think we need to do that tomorrow and be very clear about how we want to play the game. If you have a clear plan, then the players have outlets into which they can invest their energy.”

The journey for Matarazzo and Real Sociedad

The American manager was brought into Real Sociedad with the side sitting 16th in La Liga, just two points above relegation. He was asked about the unexpected nature of their journey to the final.

“We actually spoke about that the other day. Who would have thought months ago after our first conversation, that we would be in a final. We don’t set limits, we look to build, to be constructive, and to use every moment every day to improve. That’s been our path from the very beginning, with Jokin, Erik, Andoni, the staff, the players, and that’s what’s helped us to get where we are now. I’m happy with our progress, and I look forward to more.”

Real Sociedad have won 11 of their 18 games under Matarazzo, losing only to Atletico, Villarreal and Real Madrid. Against both sides from the Spanish capital, the Txuri-Urdin rotated and were away from home. On the way to the final, La Real also eliminated Basque rivals Athletic Club.