The good, the bad and the beautiful: Charisma, class, style – and the b*******

A round-up of some of La Liga’s most intriguing storylines across the week, traversing through the good, the bad and something beautiful.

The Good: There’s life in Real Sociedad yet

It was hard not to avoid getting dragged into the Reale Arena, such was the gravitational pull of Real Sociedad’s victory over Barcelona. Nobody, including manager Pellegrini Matarazzo, is under any illusions that the result was heavily influenced by shoddy Catalan finishing and a supersonic flying craft by the name of Alex Remiro. There is equal certitude that if this game had occurred in 2025, then Real Sociedad would have lost it.

Since Matarazzo arrived, it’s three wins and a draw, the latter coming against Atletico Madrid. The other two wins were on penalties against Osasuna, having come from 2-0 down with a late equaliser, and a victory over Getafe in stoppage time, having conceded an equaliser – also in stoppage time. There’s an argument that La Real are simply converting one or two more chances and riding the luck they did not have under Sergio Francisco.

That ignores the new-found belief and edge that La Real are playing with. Barely had Barcelona finished celebrating when La Real responded with a goal of their own – a sucker punch that winded Hansi Flick’s side. The final 15 minutes was the period of the game they suffered least, with Jon Martin throwing himself into blocks as if he had a bonus for every one of them. La Real couldn’t match Barcelona for quality, they could for battle.

Under Matarazzo, La Real have scored seven goals in four games, which isn’t a dramatic difference to beforehand, but in the four games prior, Real Sociedad conceded three times in the final five minutes of games, turning two draws and a victory into a single point. La Real are winning in the margins. This renewed edition has charisma. Following their win over Getafe, Matarazzo was asked whether their stoppage time winner was down to luck, desire to win or believing in themselves. “Desire to win – the luck, we work for it, we earn it.” And they did.

The Bad: It’s pissing Ernesto Valverde off

Athletic Club returned to the Champions League for the first time in a decade this year, but they aren’t really enjoying themselves. A bullying, intense team, backed by a ravenous press and a rarely exposed high line tested every team they faced last season. Their 3-2 loss to RCD Mallorca was an illustration of all the things that are going wrong.

Enfado morrocotudo de Valverde: "Me toca los cojones que no podamos ir ganando este partido". [📹 @DAZN_ES] pic.twitter.com/i14ORZKQXe — Athletic Xtra (@AthleticXtra) January 17, 2026

“It pisses me off that we’re not winning this game, for the love of God.” That’s the policitally correct translation of Ernesto Valverde, who just before the break was caught literally saying “It touches by bollocks that we’re not winning this match, I s*** on God.” His side were at 2-2, and having gone behind after five minutes, proceeded to score three minutes later, before dominating much of the first period. Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman was doing overtime to keep the Athletic onslaught at the door, before the first of two hotly debated penalties was converted.

A stunning strike from Nico Williams levelled things before another handball penalty in the second half allowed Muriqi to step up for the winner. These days the defence needs insurance just to clear a cross. Mallorca waltzed through their press with relative ease – whenever they needed to really. For the opposition, the rule of thumb is to give Athletic a chance to make a mistake. The other sides Mallorca have scored thrice against are Elche and Sevilla, a depressing indication of where Athletic are at the moment.

After the second penalty, Gorka Guruzeta, Unai Gomez and Inigo Lekue were all sent off for dissent. “We feel wronged,” Williams said after the match, which is understandable – but most of the damage is being done by themselves.

The Beautiful: It’s nice when good things happen to good Gayas

The price of gold continues to rise, and the price of loyalty is going up at an even faster rate. Which is why you will find few people in Spain who will begrudge Jose Gaya what happiness he can obtain in a Valencia shirt. For those unaware, Gaya at one time was the best left-back in Spain, and Barcelona were willing to make him their Jordi Alba successor. There were a number of other major clubs willing to pay him more than handsomely too.

As the gritty, freezing bout between Valencia and Getafe neared its finale, Gaya turned inside, found Luis Rioja, and began a run that Alba would have been proud of. Perhaps to his surprise, Filip Ugrinic had sliced open the Getafe defence with a first-time pass, and with Valencia, his club, desperate, Gaya yet stood up and said ‘count on me, I’ll be there no matter how thin things get.’ That he had the audacity to dink it over David Soria? That’s all class and style.