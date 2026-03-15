Barcelona 5-2 Sevilla

Barcelona have secured yet another La Liga victory, as they swept aside Sevilla with relatively ease at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Hansi Flick opted to rest some of his players ahead of next week’s Champions League showdown with Newcastle United, but it did not make much of a difference in the opening stages. Barcelona got the ball rolling on nine minutes when Raphinha scored from the penalty spot after Joao Cancelo was fouled inside the area, and soon after, he doubled his tally – again from 12 yards.

Dani Olmo would make it 3-0 when he turned home Marc Bernal’s cross, although Sevilla got themselves on the board just before the half time interval when Oso volleyed the ball past Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

That goal had Sevilla back in with a sniff, but any Los Nervionenses hopes were extinguished minutes into the second path. Fermin Lopez, who replaced Pedri at the interval, slipped in Raphinha, whose deflected effort made its way into the visitors’ net, which ensured a first hat-trick in 18 months for the Brazilian winger.

On the hour mark, it would get even better for Barcelona as Cancelo joined the party. He skipped away from a couple of challenges before finding the far corner for his first goal since returning to Catalonia during the winter transfer window. However, Sevilla would net again in stoppage time as Oso’s cross was headed home by Djibril Sow, who gave away the first penalty.

Barcelona restore La Liga advantage over Real Madrid

Barcelona responded well to Real Madrid’s thumping victory over Elche on Saturday, which means they are back to being four points clear at the summit of La Liga. Now, they turn their attention back to the Champions League, as they prepare to host Newcastle United in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.