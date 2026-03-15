WATCH: Dani Olmo adds third Barcelona goal before half time

Barcelona are well on course to restore their four-point lead at the top of La Liga, having scored their third goal of their match against Sevilla – all of which have come before the half time interval.

Joao Cancelo’s driving run into the penalty area was illegally stopped by Djibril Sow, and that allowed Raphinha to step up and score from 12 yards after only nine minutes. Soon after, he netted another spot-kick to give Barcelona a cushion, and their advantage has now been increased by Dani Olmo, who has turned home Marc Bernal’s cross to make it 3-0.

Dani Olmo sent it into the nets! Barcelona 3–0 Sevillapic.twitter.com/THg5NG1Q4A — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 15, 2026

DANI OLMO MAKES IT THREE FOR BARCELONA IN THE FIRST HALF 😳 pic.twitter.com/XYmM01nGdS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2026

It’s a seventh La Liga goal of the season for Olmo, who has been lively in the first half of this match. On the whole, it has been a perfect performance so far from Barcelona, and their advantage should mean that Hansi Flick seeks to rest the likes of Pedri and Raphinha sooner rather than later, as he sets one eye on the midweek match against Newcastle United in the Champions League.