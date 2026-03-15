Barcelona are heading for another La Liga victory, as they are now 5-1 to the good in their clash with Sevilla at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Joao Cancelo’s driving run into the penalty area was illegally stopped by Djibril Sow, and that allowed Raphinha to step up and score from 12 yards after only nine minutes. Soon after, he netted another spot-kick to give Barcelona a cushion, and their advantage was increased by Dani Olmo, who turned home Marc Bernal’s cross to make it 3-0.

Oso got a goal back for Sevilla just before half time, but six minutes into the second period, Barcelona have now restored their three-goal cushion. It’s a third of the afternoon for Raphinha, whose deflected effort flew into the visitors’ net.

Soon after, it has got even better for Barcelona. Joao Cancelo has been very living throughout the opening hour, and he has now got on the scoresheet for the first time since returning to Catalonia in January.

João Cancelo makes it five for FC Barcelona Barcelona 5–1 Sevillapic.twitter.com/RtPvOCMJ15 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 15, 2026

It has been a fantastic performance from Barcelona. As things stand, they are heading four points clear of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.