Barcelona will restore their four-point lead in the La Liga title race if they defeat Sevilla, and they are on course to do so after scoring twice early on at the Spotify Camp Nou on the day of their presidential election.

Hansi Flick opted not to make too many changes to the side that started in Newcastle in midweek, although one of those saw Lamine Yamal drop to the bench. So far, Barcelona have not missed him, as they have struck the opening goal inside 10 minutes.

Joao Cancelo’s driving run into the penalty area was illegally stopped by Djibril Sow, and that allowed Raphinha to step up and score from 12 yards.

Raphinha scores with this panenka! Barcelona 1–0 Sevillapic.twitter.com/SGp6VCjMJd — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 15, 2026

Raphinha with a cheeky penalty to start the scoring for Barcelona 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CIms0KFCcY — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 15, 2026

10 minutes later, Barcelona have been awarded another penalty. Cancelo was again involved, as his dribble was stopped by the arm of Jose Angel Carmona, and that has allowed Raphinha to score his second of the afternoon.

Raphinha scores another goal from the spot ! pic.twitter.com/efvC1lLi2Q — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 15, 2026

With Lamine Yamal on the bench, Raphinha was entrusted with both spot-kicks, and he made no mistake on each occasion. The Brazilian has been goal-shy in recent weeks, as these are only his fourth and fifth in his last 12 appearances, but they will give him confidence to add to his tally before full time.