This week, speculation has started to built regarding a possible summer move to Barcelona for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez. Comments made by the Argentina striker have only added fuel to the fire, although his club are determined to ensure that he sticks around at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Atleti sporting director Mateu Alemany will be tasked with keeping Alvarez at the club, and as per MD, he spoke on Saturday regarding the recent speculation involving the 26-year-old.

“As happened with Antoine, he has a contract with us and he will be with us. Julián clearly said that he is very happy at Atlético and everything he says is meant to be interpreted in a different way. He has four more years on his contract and we hope he will continue much longer, and even that it be expanded. I don’t see any news with Julián. There is no issue, it is another thing where people are looking for things where there are none. I subscribe to what the coach yesterday. The only news is that his performances have been extraordinary.”

Alemany reacts to Apollo Sports Capital takeover

Earlier in the week, Apollo Sports Capital were confirmed as the new majority shareholders of Atleti. Not much has changed from a personnel perspective, which Alemany is happy about.

“It’s a very powerful investment fund that comes to give more strength to the project. But the important thing is that they propose to continue with the management that has previously remained in charge. I don’t foresee any changes in the short term.”

Alemany wary of Champions League collapse

Alemany was also asked about the upcoming second leg of the Champions League Round of 16 tie against Tottenham Hotspur, which Atleti lead 5-2 from Tuesday’s first leg.

“How many times have there been comebacks in Europe? We have the experience of Barcelona (in the Copa del Rey). In football you always have to suffer. Tottenham are a team of the highest level, they fourth in the league phase.”