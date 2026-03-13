Atletico Madrid have finalised the arrival of Apollo Sports Capital (ASC) as the club’s new majority shareholders. The agreement, which was first announced in November, was ratified during the club’s Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday morning, meaning that new era is officially underway at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

As part of the takeover, Atleti have announced changes in the boardroom. Miguel Angel Gil Marin remains as CEO, while Enrique Cerezo will also continue his role as the club’s president, where he will reside over directors Antoine Bonnier, Robert Givone, Tristram Leach, Jim Miller, Sam Porter, Amit Singh, Javier Valle, Antonio Vázquez-Guillén, and most notably, David Villa.

Villa, who spent one memorable year at Atleti during the La Liga-winning 2013-14 season, is one of the new members of the Board of Directors, as the club have confirmed. He will work alongside Cerezo and co to push Los Colchoneros forward, as he seeks to reel in another of his former clubs in Barcelona, as well as Real Madrid.

Villa delighted to return to Atleti

Upon being selected in the new Board of Directors, Villa spoke to Atleti to convey his delight at having to a club where he has a lot of good memories, despite spending less than 12 months there.

“I am very happy to be able to return to the club with new responsibilities, but the same desire to continue helping to make Atlético de Madrid bigger season after season. The club has been growing for several years and I hope to contribute to our continued success. I am very grateful that they have thought of me for this position.”

As part of Apollo Sports Capital’s arrival as the club’s new majority shareholders, Atleti have received a €100m cash injection to their capital, as per Diario AS. This underlines that their financial woes are a thing of the past, and they can continue to set their sights on catching Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of them.