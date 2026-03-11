Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez has admitted that he is not sure whether he will be at the Metropolitano next season. The Argentina international has been heavily linked with an exit in the summer, despite Atletico moving to deny any suggestions that he could be leaving.

Alvarez has been linked with Barcelona ad nauseam over the past 12 months, with some saying that he is the preferred choice of Joan Laporta to replace Robert Lewandowski. It has also been reported that Arsenal and Chelsea are both looking at Alvarez too in case he is available this summer.

‘Maybe yes, maybe no’ – Julian Alvarez on Atletico stay

It came as a major surprise after Atletico beat Tottenham Hotspur when he was unable to give a straight answer on his future. Alvarez was awarded man of the match for his brace in the Champions League. Alvarez was first asked about interest from Barcelona.

“I have nothing to say. These are things that get talked about, there’s a lot of talk on social media too, everyone posts their opinion, it all blows up. I never said anything, I’m fine here, very happy, competing in all the competitions,” he told Diario AS.

“I never said anything, it’s just talk. It gets blown out of proportion. I’m happy at Atlético, content, fighting. We’re doing well in the Champions League and we’re in the Copa del Rey final.”

Probed for a definitive answer on where he will be next season, Alvarez left the door open to the idea that he might not be at the Metropolitano.

“What do I know? Maybe yes, maybe no, you never know. I’m very happy here. It’s a question that keeps coming up, but I’m happy. I’m focused on the day-to-day, working to improve and give my all. I never said anything bad about the club. I’m very grateful; the people showed me their affection, and I’m very happy.”

‘The goals help me on a personal level’

In the immediate future, Alvarez’s Atletico will be in a strong position to face Spurs in the return leg.

“The second leg will be tough, but we have a three-goal lead. We’re going in with even more confidence; we’re still fighting for great things.”

Alvarez had scored just three times in 2026, and against Real Oviedo scored his first La Liga goal in over four months. The brace is the first time he has scored multiple goals since September, in Atletico’s 5-2 derby win over Real Madrid.

“It helps me personally, but I’ve always been fine. It’s just a matter of streaks; there was a time when I couldn’t score, but I always give 100%. My teammates know that and appreciate it. It’s what I can manage. Doing better or worse is part of football. It just wasn’t happening for me, but as a striker, and considering what I represent and what I feel for this team, I want to contribute with goals and assists.”