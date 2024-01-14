€12m-rated Serie A forward joins growing list of attacking players linked with Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are preparing to make their move to sign a new forward this month. Head coach Imanol Alguacil is currently low on options, with Takefusa Kubo away with Japan at the Asian Cup and Mohamed-Ali Cho having been sold to Nice, so another option in attack is desperately needed, especially with the Basque club competing in La Liga, Champions League and the Copa del Rey during the second half of the season.

La Real have already been linked with several names, with Borussia Dortmund’s Giovanni Reyna and Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil among those touted with making the move to Donostia-San Sebastian this month. The latest player seeming on their shortlist is Hellas Verona’s Cyril Ngonge, as per Sudinfo Sports (via MD).

Ngonge, who has six goals in Serie A this season, would cost Real Sociedad in the region of €12m. He could well be a very good option, although right now, no concrete moves have been made by Sporting Director Roberto Olabe.