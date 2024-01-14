Real Sociedad keen on signing Tottenham Hotspur forward, deal expected to cost €7-8m

Following the sale of Mohamed-Ali Cho, and with Takefusa Kubo away at the Asian Cup, Real Sociedad are in desperate need of a new attacking player, especially with Umar Sadiq having reportedly been injured during Nigeria’s preparation for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Moves have already been made by Sporting Director Roberto Olabe, and one of them has seen enquiries being made about Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil, as reported by Estadio Deportivo. The 22-year-old looks to be out of favour at the Premier League side, so a January departure could well be possible.

Gil wants a permanent exit from Spurs, where he has struggled since joining from Sevilla, and the report from ED states that it would cost €7-8m in order for a sale to happen. This is just less than La Real received for Cho, so they do have the funds available.

Gil is open to joining Real Sociedad, but it is reported that he would prefer to join Sevilla, where he came through the academy and also spent the second half of last season on loan. However, the likelihood is that Los Nervionenses cannot afford a permanent deal right now.