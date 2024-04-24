Athletic Club poach highly-rated scout from bitter rivals Real Sociedad

Athletic Club have been making big recruitment moves behind the scenes over the last few months. A deal has been agreed to sign Alvaro Djalo in the summer from Braga, while another to arrive in Bilbao is Igor Oyono, who will arrive after a compensation package worth in excess of €10m was agreed.

It’s not just players that Los Leones have targeted. They have also added to their scouting team by recruiting Sylvain de Weerdt, as reported by Diario AS. The Belgian had been overseeing Real Sociedad’s scouting efforts in the Basque country before announcing his intention to leave last week, and Athletic have moved quickly to snap him up.

De Weerdt’s knowledge will be integral for Athletic Club, given that their policy is to only employ players that are from the Basque region. Things are certainly on the up for Los Leones, who are chasing a Champions League place for next season, having also already won the Copa del Rey for the first time in 40 years.