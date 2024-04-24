Real Sociedad to have key man back for Real Madrid clash after second “miracle” recovery of the season

Back in December, Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez broke his arm after a strong challenge from Villarreal’s Etienne Capoue. He was projected to be out for 5-6 weeks at a minimum, but ended up returning just 12 days later. That was described as a “miracle recovery”, and he’s managed to do it again now.

During last month’s international break, he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his foot, which required surgery. His recovery time was set at two months, which effectively meant that his season was all-but over. However, as reported by Diario AS, he has now returned to training with La Real, four weeks after the surgery.

He’s back training with the rest of his Real Sociedad teammates, and it’s noted that he has a good chance of being included in the matchday squad for Friday’s showdown with Real Madrid at Reale Arena. That would be a big boost for Imanol Alguacil ahead of the run-in.