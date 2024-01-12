Real Sociedad tracking USA international Gio Reyna over 2024 loan

Real Sociedad are reportedly lining up a loan offer to Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna.

La Real are on the hunt for squad reinforcements for the second half of the season as they gear up for a Champions League knockout stage campaign.

The Basque side are also chasing another top four finish in La Liga with rumours linking them to former Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio rumoured to have hit a dead end.

Reyna is an option, as per Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa, with La Real hoping to capitalise on his lack of action so far this season.

Mohamed-Ali Cho has already completed a move to French side Nice, but Real Sociedad are only willing to commit to a loan move for Reyna, with no purchase option included on the USA international.

Reyna could be open to a move, with Dortmund’s own swoop to bring Jadon Sancho back to the club for six months reducing his starting opportunities, and he would offer versatility to La Real’s attack.

