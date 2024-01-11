Atletico Madrid forward offered eye-watering €60m contract proposal by Saudi Arabia

Angel Correa is edging closer to the exit door at Atletico Madrid. The Argentine forward is fed up of being a bench player in the Spanish capital, and as such, he is growing increasingly more open to a departure.

Saudi Arabia looks to be his preferred destination, and the likelihood is that if he does leave this month, it would be to the Middle East. This is especially the case given that according to Diario AS, an unnamed Saudi Pro League club have offered Correa a mammoth €60m contract proposal, which would be paid over three years.

It is noted that Saudi Arabia tried to sign Correa on two occasions last summer. Atleti were offered €30m and then €40m for the 28-year-old, but both bids were rejected. However, the situation has now changed, and Los Rojiblancos are much more open to a sale now.

An offer in line with the ones received last summer would likely see Atletico Madrid sell Correa. It would be excellent for that sort of money to be received, although it would also mean that a replacement needs to be sorted for the second half of the season.