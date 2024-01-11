Atletico Madrid star fed up with lack of opportunities under Diego Simeone, January departure is looming

Atletico Madrid could be in line to receive some much-needed funds this month. After reports have emerged that Angel Correa is open to making a move to Saudi Arabia, it could well be that the Argentine forward is on his way in the coming weeks.

Correa has struggled for minutes this season. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata have basically been undroppable, with both having had outstanding individual campaigns. However, this has led to Correa becoming increasingly frustrated with his situation at the club.

Marca say that Correa is fed up of trying to establish himself as a start at Atleti. As such, he wants out now, and if an acceptable offer were to arrive, be that from Saudi Arabia or anywhere else, Los Rojiblancos would be likely to accept.

🚨 Ángel Correa has grown tired of waiting to be important and a starter. He has grown tired of competing. Pending an offer that convinces the club, Correa will leave Atlético as the second foreign player with the most appearances in the club’s history. [🎖️: @medinamarca] pic.twitter.com/4DifxgL2EQ — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 11, 2024

Should Correa leave, it would leave Diego Simeone with only three striker options for the second half of the season: Griezmann, Morata and Memphis Depay. It could mean that Atletico Madrid try to bring up another option, at least to cover until Samu Omorodion returns from his loan spell at Alaves in the summer.