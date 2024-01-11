Atletico Madrid forward open to move in January transfer window

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos might have been booed for saying he would never move to Saudi Arabia, but just across from him on the other bench last night there was someone who would, according to the latest reporting in Madrid. Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa is supposedly seriously evaluating a switch to the Middle East.

That is what Marca say, claiming that the World Cup-winner is open to making that jump this January. For their part, Atletico will not rule it out, but they would only deal him at a price that suited them.

🚨 BREAKING: Ángel Correa opens the door to a potential exit in this transfer window!@marca pic.twitter.com/fJVBUHv1Ok — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 11, 2024

Correa, 28, has always been highly valued by Diego Simeone, yet has never managed to eek out a starting role. This season he has played 23 times, scoring 5 and giving one assist, but just six of those were starts, as Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann remain in sparkling form. The injury-prone Memphis Depay is the only other forward on their books, and any price would have to factor in Atletico finding a replacement in the January window.