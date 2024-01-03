Real Madrid chances of signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe put at 60%

Real Madrid are set to, if they have not already, offer Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe a contract, as he entered the last six months of his deal. Only he knows his future, but there is quiet confidence that this time, at the fourth time of asking, Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old World Cup-winner has been keeping silent about his decision, and as was seen 18 months ago, may not have made up his mind. Real Madrid at least privately have been keen to emphasize that if a deal gets done, it will be on their terms this time, and hope to have any negotiations wrapped up by the end of January.

While it would not be the first time that El Chiringuito haven’t got it right with Mbappe, Josep Pedrerol does have contacts at Real Madrid. That much is evident by the fact Real Madrid President Florentino Perez chose the program to speak about both the Superleague when it was launched, and the failure to secure Mbappe’s signature in 2021. He claims Real Madrid are in the driving seat.

“Real Madrid trust in Mbappe, but not in his camp. Real Madrid fear that yet again the pressure will be put on Mbappe from Qatar to remain in Paris. There is significant pressure that they can put on Mbappe to stay, economic and otherwise. The issue is whether his camp buckle under the pressure of Qatar.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @jpedrerol 🚨 😯 "El MADRID CONFÍA en MBAPPÉ, pero NO tanto en su ENTORNO". pic.twitter.com/Poa5Y7TKXr — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 3, 2024

“Real Madrid want to sign Mbappe, yes, but they will not get into an auction for him.”

Mbappe’s ‘camp’ consists primarily of his mother Fayza Lamari, who also acts as his agent. Meanwhile in the summer of 2021, much was made of the fact that French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron reportedly waded into matters to persuade Mbappe to stay too.