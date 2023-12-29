Real Madrid will offer Kylian Mbappe contract next week – set terms and limited response time

Real Madrid will see if it is fourth time lucky with Kylian Mbappe, and will have clarity on the issue by the third week of January. Withh Mbappe out of contract in the summer, he will be available to sign with any side he pleases on the first, and Real Madrid General Director Jose Angel Sanchez already has the offer ready to send to Mbappe’s agent and mother, Fayza Lamari.

The offer will be sent on the first, and if Mbappe agrees to the terms, then they will seal the deal, including signing the contract, as soon as possible. Mbappe will have two weeks from the reception of the offer to make his decision, say Marca. After that the offer will expire, but Los Blancos are confident they will get their man.

The salary and bonuses have already been agreed – the same terms as they thought were in place two summers ago. Mbappe stands to make a net salary of €26m per year – closing in on double anyone else in the squad, and the highest ever for Real Madrid. He will have a signing bonus of €130m. Real Madrid will not compete for Mbappe’s signature, and it sounds as if they will not renegotiate the terms.

Although it was said last time Mbappe turned Real Madrid down, the report claims that Mbappe will be waving goodbye to the opportunity of playing for Real Madrid definitively if he does so again. Los Blancos are willing to walk away, content that their future is bright with Jude Bellingham, Endrick Felipe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes even without him. If Mbappe tries to delay or change the negotiation, then Real Madrid will leave talks, as they are not prepared to be stood up again.

It seems Real Madrid have a firm stance on the matter, and there is no doubt that within the club, patience has worn thin with Mbappe. The prospect of signing Mbappe has fascinated Florentino Perez for some time though, and it would require him to relinquish Mbappe for good too.