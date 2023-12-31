Kylian Mbappe saga takes new twist as Real Madrid target’s mother re-instated as his agent

Given that it is now less than six months until Kylian Mbappe’s current contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires, the saga regarding his future is expected to start ramping up once again. The 24-year-old has yet to come to a decision on matters, but PSG sources reckon that he is closer to staying than leaving.

Real Madrid intend to present their case to Mbappe in the near future, as Florentino Perez fights to secure his dream signing. However, they won’t be fooled around with, as was the case in 2022 when Mbappe U-turned at the last minute to sign a contract extension at PSG.

The situation could take a new twist, as Relevo have reported that Fayza Lamari, Mbappe’s mother, is once again his agent. She had been removed from the role after FIFA introduced a new license rules of agents, but this regulation has been suspended for the time being.

It remains to be seen whether this development has a big say on Mbappe’s decision. Real Madrid want him, but they won’t be messed around, so for an agreement to be reached, there is a ticking clock that has been set.