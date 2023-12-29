Barcelona have contacted 26-year-old La Liga midfielder over January transfer

Barcelona have openly declared their desire to reinforce their midfield in the winter transfer window, and it looks as if they will employ the same strategy as they did in the summer – look to Girona.

On Thursday it was revealed that Barcelona were interested in Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia. A player plus cash deal has been suggested for Garcia, who reportedly has a €20m release clause. It looks tricky for Barcelona to make a deal happen, but Marca say they are currently working on a way to make the deal fit into their salary limit restrictions. They go on to claim that they have already contacted Garcia about the move. There will be no possibility of a loan deal, and Barcelona must work out a permanent transfer.

Garcia declared his desire to wear the Barcelona shirt earlier in the season, but it is not known if he would be willing to leave Girona midseason. Equally it still looks difficult for Barcelona to do a deal, both in terms of their salary limit and Girona’s approach. Els Blanquivermells are in the midst of an historic season currently, and have no financial pressure to sell. With Barcelona unlikely to make a bid that is too good to turn down, they have little motive to do so.