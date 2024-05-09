Paris Saint-Germain to get in the way of Barcelona move for 21-year-old rising star

Some Barcelona fans could scarcely contain their excitement at the suggestion that Xavi Simons could return to the club on loan next season, but it may well have been too good to be true.

Simons reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to choose where he goes on loan if he is loaned out, and with the Dutchman happy to return to Barcelona, it would have been a cost-effective addition this summer for Barcelona.

🚨 Barça will get to know about their FFP situation during the first days of June. The transfer window depends on what is transmitted to them then. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2024

However as per Sport, Paris Saint-Germain, his parent club, have no intention of loaning him out again this summer, after seasons at RB Leipzig and PSV Eindhoven. Simons will either remain at the club, or be sold, but not for less than €60m – essentially striking him off Barcelona’s list of targets, unless that situation changes.

PSG have no intention of letting him go as a gift to Barcelona, something that checks out given the historic rift between the two clubs. Simons has scored nine goals and fifteen assists this season in Germany, and continues to grow in importance. Likely to appear at the Euros with the Netherlands, his value could yet rise too.