Girona star makes Barcelona admission ahead of showdown clash – “I want to play for them”

For the last 12-15 months, Aleix Garcia has been one of the best performers in La Liga. The 26-year-old thrived as a 8 last season, but despite playing in a deeper role during the current campaign, he has elevated his performances even further.

Garcia has been a major contributing factor to Girona’s incredible start to the season, which sees them sit level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table. Michel Sanchez’s side face one of their biggest tests this weekend when they make the short trip to Montjuic, where they will face Barcelona.

Ahead of that match, Garcia admitted to Movistar+ that he would love to play for Barcelona during his career.

“I would like to play for Barcelona. It is the club that I have followed since I was little and the one that I have always liked.”

There’s absolutely no doubt that Garcia would be an excellent addition to Barcelona’s midfield, and he would fit in well as a pivot alongside Frenkie de Jong/Ilkay Gundogan. However, Girona are unlikely to allow him to leave on the cheap, so a deal would be complicated – for the time being.