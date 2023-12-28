Barcelona identify Girona superstar as priority January signing, player-plus-cash deal to be offered

Barcelona are keen to sign a new midfielder in January, following Gavi’s season-ending knee injury back at the start of November. Vitor Roque will arrive using part of the 19-year-old’s freed-up wages, but club officials at the Catalan giants are also working on being able to orchestrate another signing.

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are looking very close to home for their new midfielder. Jijantes have reported that Aleix Garcia is their priority target for the upcoming winter transfer window.

ℹ️ INFORMA @JijantesFC 👀 El Barça tiene a ALEIX GARCÍA como prioridad en el mercado de invierno. 🧠 El club busca la fórmula para traer al mediocentro catalán de inmediato. 💰 La posible propuesta: DINERO + un JUGADOR. 💘 A Xavi le encanta y en el FCB gustaron mucho sus… pic.twitter.com/uX9RPdNKb3 — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) December 28, 2023

Garcia has been in spectacular form for high-flying Girona this season, and he recently admitted that he would love to join Barcelona in the future. That dream could come sooner rather later, which the Blaugrana said to be preparing a player-plus-cash offer.

Oriol Romeu could well be the player included as part of that, given that Girona have openly admitted to being interested in re-signing him, and Barcelona look keen to move him on. However, it may take a significant amount of money for Garcia to be sold, given his extreme importance to Michel Sanchez’s side.