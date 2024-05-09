More evidence of Deco-Xavi Hernandez conflict at Barcelona – Sporting Director’s fury after Girona loss

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco was a change of direction at the club, and it was declared by many that he would have full authority over decisions in the transfer market. There has also been significant talk that he does not always see eye to eye with manager Xavi Hernandez.

The pair were not always on the same page as players, which ended up with Deco leaving the club at the hand of Pep Guardiola, and various incidents have suggested that there is again tension between the two, despite both publicly claiming they have an excellent relationship.

🚨 Barça will get to know about their FFP situation during the first days of June. The transfer window depends on what is transmitted to them then. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2024

Xavi felt he had the backing of predecessor Jordi Cruyff and Director of Football Mateu Alemany, but Deco stitched Xavi up in December, telling the media that the coach’s decision to recall Robert Lewandowski to the squad for their tie with Royal Antwerp was entirely his, after Xavi declared it was group decision with the club.

Deco also declared that a change of style was needed at Barcelona in an interview in February, although his statements were later walked back by the media outlet that published them. That came after two years of Xavi underlining the importance of recovering their style.

After Girona put Barcelona to the sword, President Joan Laporta went viral for his reaction, saying ‘This cannot be’, and asking his colleagues ‘what do we do now?’ According to Barca Reservat, Laporta’s outburst was not even the most angry, with Deco scathing in his criticism of Xavi, and much more pointedly going after the coach than the team.

Since the initial report, Marca claim that internal sources have denied that Deco was angry or made critical comments of Xavi, continuing the theme of a public denial of any tension.

In addition, the signing of Vitor Roque has caused much consternation of late, but it’s become clear that Xavi did not feel his signing, one negotiated and backed by Deco, was a priority for the club in January. In a club beset by politics, Roque’s situation is unlikely to have helped relations either.