Barcelona weigh up further changes to coaching staff despite Xavi Hernandez coaching staff

Barcelona are considering a third addition to Xavi Hernandez’s coaching staff this summer, as they seek to spark an improvement following a disappointing season in Catalonia.

Despite Xavi declaring in his U-turn press conference on his future that the ‘coaching staff won’t is not to be changed’, they have already planned two additions. It’s possible Xavi was referring to not removing any of his current staff, but it does appear as though there will be changes. Former Juventus fitness coach Julio Tous and ex-Spain physiotherapist Raul Martinez are due to join the club’s staff, with the fitness department currently run by Ivan Torres.

🚨 Barça will get to know about their FFP situation during the first days of June. The transfer window depends on what is transmitted to them then. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 9, 2024

Now Diario AS claim that Barcelona are also interested in bringing in another analyst, to help diagnose their problems and the opposition’s gameplans. While they have not settled on any names yet, the hierarchy at Barcelona feel the current team consisting of David Prats, Toni Lobo and Sergio Garcia, could be strengthened. Like all of Xavi’s staff, they have been with him since his time at Al-Sadd in Qatar. They do say the newcomer could be an ex-player.

Xavi has been criticised for bringing in a staff, including brother Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Alegre, that was lacking in top-level experience, especially as he himself has none prior to his time at Barcelona. With the atmosphere somewht poisonous at Barcelona, Xavi has a mammoth task to turn the ship around, with major doubts about himself and the higher management at the club.