Real Madrid

WATCH: Joselu Mato doubles up as Real Madrid complete turnaround against Union Berlin

Real Madrid are on course to continue their 100% record in this season’s Champions League. Having trailed 1-0 at the half time break, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have completed a second half turnaround to go 2-1 up.

Luka Modric had a golden opportunity to give Real Madrid the lead just before half time, but his penalty was saved by Frederik Ronnow. 60 seconds later, the hosts went in front as Kevin Volland punished a mistake from David Alaba to fire past the returning Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Joselu Mato equalised for Real Madrid with a close-range header, and the veteran forward has now repeated the trick, heading home from a Fran Garcia cross to give Los Blancos the lead at the Olympic Stadium.

Real Madrid will be very relieved that they have turned this one around. If they can see out the remaining minutes, their 100% record in the Champions League group stages for this season will be confirmed.

Posted by

Tags Champions League Joselu Mato Real Madrid Union Berlin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News