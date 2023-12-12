WATCH: Joselu Mato doubles up as Real Madrid complete turnaround against Union Berlin

Real Madrid are on course to continue their 100% record in this season’s Champions League. Having trailed 1-0 at the half time break, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have completed a second half turnaround to go 2-1 up.

Luka Modric had a golden opportunity to give Real Madrid the lead just before half time, but his penalty was saved by Frederik Ronnow. 60 seconds later, the hosts went in front as Kevin Volland punished a mistake from David Alaba to fire past the returning Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Joselu Mato equalised for Real Madrid with a close-range header, and the veteran forward has now repeated the trick, heading home from a Fran Garcia cross to give Los Blancos the lead at the Olympic Stadium.

Joselu at the double for Real Madrid! 😯🔥 What a turnaround for the visitors to keep their 100% record in Group C intact! 😮‍💨👏 pic.twitter.com/EL8qHyvZyH — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

LOL as i said Joselu is better with his head than his feet , what a header, also great ball from Modric to start the attack.pic.twitter.com/oNUMMznQU3 — Druchk (@andruchk) December 12, 2023

61': ⚽️

72': ⚽️ Joselu with an 11 minute brace to spark Real Madrid's comeback in Berlin. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FdYLpBgtxY — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Real Madrid will be very relieved that they have turned this one around. If they can see out the remaining minutes, their 100% record in the Champions League group stages for this season will be confirmed.