WATCH: Real Madrid back on level terms against Union Berlin as Joselu Mato heads home

Real Madrid fell behind in the final moments of the first half, despite having controlled the opening 45 minutes against Union Berlin. They have continued in the same vein in the second period, and they now have their reward as they are back on level terms at the Olympic Stadium.

Luka Modric had a golden opportunity to give Real Madrid the lead just before half time, but his penalty was saved by Frederik Ronnow. 60 seconds later, the hosts went in front as Kevin Volland punished a mistake from David Alaba to fire past the returning Kepa Arrizabalaga.

However, Real Madrid have now equalised, with the goal coming from Joselu Mato. Rodrygo’s excellent cross was right on the veteran striker’s head, and he made no mistake from six yards out.

Rodrygo cuts past his marker and Joselu scores the header:pic.twitter.com/XeWTJqhuaA — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) December 12, 2023

Rodrygo serves it up. Joselu finishes it. 🍽️ Real Madrid silence the Union Berlin fans. 👀 pic.twitter.com/4fiAjLOzVi — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Having now equalised, Real Madrid will hope that they can go on to secure a winner, which would see them go 6/6 in this season’s Champions League group stages.