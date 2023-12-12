Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind against Union Berlin seconds after Luka Modric misses penalty

Real Madrid thought they were able to go 1-0 against Union Berlin in their final Champions League group stage match, but instead, they find themselves 1-0 down after a frantic end to the first half.

It had been a rather low-key affair in the opening 44 minutes, but things heated up in the 45th minute after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the Union Berlin penalty area. However, Luka Modric’s effort was saved by Frederik Ronnow, continuing Los Blancos’ struggles this season from 12 yards.

Incredibly, just 60 seconds later, it was the hosts that took the lead. A big mistake from David Alaba allowed Kevin Volland to race in behind, and he finished beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it 1-0 to the Bundesliga side.

Real Madrid had been comfortable for the vast majority of the first half, but their hopes of going 6/6 in the Champions League group stages are now much more unlikely.

Tags Champions League Kevin Volland Luka Modric Real Madrid Union Berlin

