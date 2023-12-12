WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind against Union Berlin seconds after Luka Modric misses penalty

Real Madrid thought they were able to go 1-0 against Union Berlin in their final Champions League group stage match, but instead, they find themselves 1-0 down after a frantic end to the first half.
It had been a rather low-key affair in the opening 44 minutes, but things heated up in the 45th minute after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the Union Berlin penalty area. However, Luka Modric’s effort was saved by Frederik Ronnow, continuing Los Blancos’ struggles this season from 12 yards.
🚨🚨| Modric misses the penalty!!
Incredibly, just 60 seconds later, it was the hosts that took the lead. A big mistake from David Alaba allowed Kevin Volland to race in behind, and he finished beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it 1-0 to the Bundesliga side.
Union Berlin LEAD Real Madrid! 👏
Seconds after Luka Modric misses from the penalty spot, Kevin Volland punishes the visitors! 😯🔥 pic.twitter.com/MuVSOfRQzA
Union Berlin vs Real Madrid
1-0 | Kevin Volland ⚽😳🔥#RealMadrid #UCLpic.twitter.com/s2o9jIsh4u
45': Luka Modrić's penalty saved
45+1': Union Berlin 1-0 Real Madrid
DRAMA BEFORE HALFTIME AS KEVIN VOLLAND STUNS REAL MADRID IN BERLIN. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2kkSgQwheD
Real Madrid had been comfortable for the vast majority of the first half, but their hopes of going 6/6 in the Champions League group stages are now much more unlikely.