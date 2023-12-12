WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind against Union Berlin seconds after Luka Modric misses penalty

Real Madrid thought they were able to go 1-0 against Union Berlin in their final Champions League group stage match, but instead, they find themselves 1-0 down after a frantic end to the first half.

It had been a rather low-key affair in the opening 44 minutes, but things heated up in the 45th minute after Real Madrid were awarded a penalty for a handball inside the Union Berlin penalty area. However, Luka Modric’s effort was saved by Frederik Ronnow, continuing Los Blancos’ struggles this season from 12 yards.

Incredibly, just 60 seconds later, it was the hosts that took the lead. A big mistake from David Alaba allowed Kevin Volland to race in behind, and he finished beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it 1-0 to the Bundesliga side.

Union Berlin LEAD Real Madrid! 👏 Seconds after Luka Modric misses from the penalty spot, Kevin Volland punishes the visitors! 😯🔥 pic.twitter.com/MuVSOfRQzA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

45': Luka Modrić's penalty saved

45+1': Union Berlin 1-0 Real Madrid DRAMA BEFORE HALFTIME AS KEVIN VOLLAND STUNS REAL MADRID IN BERLIN. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/2kkSgQwheD — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Real Madrid had been comfortable for the vast majority of the first half, but their hopes of going 6/6 in the Champions League group stages are now much more unlikely.