WATCH: Granada pay heartwarming tribute to fan who passed away in stands on Sunday night

Granada fan Antonio Trujillo never completed the match he went on Sunday at Nuevo Los Carmenes, suffering a tragic heart attack, before passing away in the stands. After emergency services could not revive Trujillo, the match with Athletic Club was suspended.

It began again in the 17th minute on Monday night at 21:00 CEST, with both sides paying tribute to Trujillo, and a service before the match.

Granada captain Victor Diaz and Athletic captain Iker Muniain came out ahead of the match to lay flowers on Trujillo’s seat, which was covered by a shirt with the number 892 on it – his member number. He had been a member there for 16 seasons, and a photo was also laid there with ‘Rest in Peace’ written on it.

⚫️ For you, Antonio. All our thoughts are with your family and friends. 0-1 I #GranadaAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/4ZycOL7VhS — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 11, 2023

Granada fans also applauded Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon, who had been the first to alert the referee to the fact that something was wrong, allowing emergency services to carry out their work. The previous day his partner had declared that ‘Antonio would have signed up for going out at Los Carmenes’.