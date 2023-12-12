La Liga Round-Up: Granada fight back for point on emotional night, Celta Vigo grind out draw

Rayo Vallecano 0-0 Celta Vigo

Live from Vallecas

Rafael Benitez’s Celta made it just one win in 16 games at Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, which saw Vallecas pay tribute to departed Granada fan Antonio Trujillo, but few Celeste fans were complaining about this one.

The Galician side offered little all match, with their best effort coming from a Renato Tapia shot which Rayo ‘keeper Stole Dimitrievski nearly spilled over the line. Even the much-celebrated introduction of Don Iago Aspas (in the Celta corner) could not spark their attack into life, despite Benitez finally giving Anastasios Douvikas his second league start of the season.

Rayo were more adventurous, and more ambitious, but could not force their will over their opponents, who did fight for their point. In the first half it was an excellent Vicente Guaita that kept their sheet clean, tipping over from Raul de Tomas. In the second, Isi Palazon forced another good save having gotten in behind the defence, but could not get hold of his strike – as happened with two volley attempts. Isi was at the heart of their best moves, as was Unai Lopez, but shooting opportunities were few and far between. Carl Starfelt also deserves honours for keeping pace with Alvaro Garcia and just about getting the crucial tackle in.

Celta remain in the relegation zone, but just three points adrift of Cadiz and Sevilla above them, while Francisco’s side are back into the top half with a point, which moves them above Valencia, and two points behind Getafe in 8th.

Granada 1-1 Athletic Club

The tragic passing of Granada fan Antonio Trujillo on Sunday meant that the suspended game restarted on Monday from the 17th minute, with an Inaki Williams goal giving them an advantage. The Basque side picked up where they left off, creating chance after chance. The two clearest fell to Oihan Sancet, but he was thwarted first by Andre Ferreira, before inexplicably firing wide with just a defender on the line to beat. Williams senior would come closest to a second, his glancing header crashing off the underside of the bar.

As the cliche went, Granada would ensure Athletic regretted their missed chances. Los Nazaries, pushed on by the emotion of the evening, began creating chances and competing with Athletic in the second half. Without creating the same clear chances, they did cause panic for Ernesto Valverde’s side. So much so that Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta inadvertently headed into his own net 10 minutes into the second half.

Granada pick up a point on a difficult weekend against a tough opponent, the first of the Alexander Medina era. Athletic missed the chance to remain two points clear of Real Sociedad and two points off the top four, but did stay ahead of their Basque rivals on goal difference.