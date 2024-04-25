Athletic Club and Villarreal poised to battle for Girona star this summer

Girona have been one of the revelations of the season in La Liga this year, and already last season, the vultures were circling. Sporting Director Quique Carcel will have his work cut out trying to hang onto their players, and one which is attracting interest is Ivan Martin.

The 25-year-old midfielder, a versatile piece constantly adding value to Michel Sanchez’s scheme, has been in brilliant form this season, and it is no surprise he is getting attention. After a season on loan last year, Girona signed him from Villarreal for €2.5m the past summer.

🚨🚨💣 Ivan Martín QUIERE fichar por el Athletic Club. El Villarreal tiene una opción de compra de €4M y tendrían que negociar con ellos. [@evelascojr, @elchiringuitotv] pic.twitter.com/IUWGQNZ8QN — Athletic Xtra (@AthleticXtra) April 25, 2024

The Yellow Submarine have a buyback clause of €4m though, and Diario AS say they intend to exercise it, although they do have a sell-on clause themselves. Born in Bilbao though, Athletic Club are also reportedly interested in the midfielder, and are already foreseeing that they will have to do a deal with Villarreal. Martin, for his part, is interested in signing for the Basque giants.

The silky operator has given Girona plenty in his time in Catalonia thus far, but it will no doubt be somewhat painful to lose him for so little, given he could fetch a pretty price on the open market no doubt. Carcel undoubtedly has already started looking at potential alternatives.