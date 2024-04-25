WATCH: Emotional Iker Muniain gives heartfelt speech to teammates after announcing Athletic Club exit

On Wednesday, Iker Muniain announced that he would be leaving Athletic Club at the end of the season. He had been offered the chance to extend his first team stay for a 16th year, but the 31-year-old has opted to explore a new challenge from the summer.

Muniain notified his Athletic teammates of his decision, with Los Leones publishing the video of that moment on their official X account. He emotionally revealed why he has chosen to step away at the end of the season.

“In the end, it was the best decision for me and for the club. I’d always imagined staying here for many more years, and retiring here. But sometimes, life and football brings different circumstances to which we have to adapt, and that’s what I’m trying to do.”

"I hope I've helped you all understand a bit more about the Athletic spirit and what it means to play for this badge every weekend."

Muniain’s final match at San Mames will be on the 19th of May, against Sevilla. There’s no doubt that the reception he receives on that occasion will be befitting on him. For now, he has six more matches left, during which he will help Athletic Club book their place in next season’s Champions League.