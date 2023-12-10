Granada confirm fan death as Athletic Club match is suspended

Granada have confirmed the sad news of a fan passing away at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes during their La Liga clash with Athletic Club.

Play was stopped by the match officials after just 18 minutes following a medical alert in the stands.

The match was immediately halted with stadium medics attempting to revive the supporter with the game postponed for over an hour.

Following discussions between the two clubs and the match delegate a full postponement was confirmed.

Granada have since updated that attempts to save the supporter were unsuccessful with the Andalucian club expressing their sympathies to the fan’s family at this difficult time.

La Liga and the RFEF have since negotiated an immediate replay of the match, to take place tomorrow at 9 pm local time in Granada, with the action restarting from the 17th minute mark with Athletic Club leading.

🔴 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐔𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐎 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 ➡ La Jueza de Competición de la RFEF, a solicitud de LALIGA, ha resuelto que el encuentro Granada CF – Athletic Club, aplazado hoy por el fallecimiento de un aficionado durante el partido, se reanude mañana 11 de diciembre a las 21:00. El… pic.twitter.com/PB9EyTDndd — RFEF (@rfef) December 10, 2023

Inaki Williams’ early goal had given the visitors a lead with Granada expected to confirm a show of club support over the incident ahead of kick off.