Aston Villa planning to test the resolve of Barcelona target Nico Williams this summer

Nico Williams has had a fine season with Athletic Club, and it’s far from over. The next six matches will determine whether the Bilbao-based side will be playing in next season’s Champions League, and he could play a major role in the pursuit of Atletico Madrid, who are only three points ahead.

Even if Athletic don’t finish inside the top four, Williams could be playing in the Champions League next season. That’s because Aston Villa are one of the clubs interested in securing his signature in the summer, as reported by GiveMeSport.

Unai Emery, who signed a new deal with Villa earlier this week, is a big fan of the 21-year-old, and he would sign off on a move. Williams’ release clause is set at €50m, but agreeing personal terms could be an issue, as the Spanish winger has shown no signs of wanting to leave in the summer.

Recent reports have suggested that Barcelona are also interested in Williams, although they cannot make a move until 2025 because of their financial woes. They will be hoping that he stays at Athletic Club for one more season, and rejects any interest during the summer transfer window.