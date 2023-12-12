Real Madrid complete comeback victory over Union Berlin to establish perfect Champions League record

Real Madrid have gone 6 for 6 in this season’s Champions League group stages after picking up a 3-2 victory over Union Berlin at the Olympic Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti made five changes from the side that drew with Real Betis on Saturday, with the most notable being Kepa Arrizabalaga’s return to the side. The on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper was called into action twice early on as Union Berlin pushed for an early breakthrough.

It didn’t come, and Real Madrid had a golden opportunity to go in front just before half time as Diego Leite handled inside the area. Luka Modric took it, and his effort was saved by Frederik Ronnow – the miss continued Los Blancos’ record of having not scored from 12 yards this season (3 penalties, none scored).

Less than 60 seconds later, and with one of the final piece of action before half time, Union Berlin took the lead. David Alaba had a big mistake in the Real Madrid defence, which allowed Kevin Volland to fire beyond Kepa.

Ancelotti brought on Toni Kroos for the second half, but it was another veteran that made the difference for Real Madrid. Rodrygo got to the by-line, and his cross was headed home by Joselu Mato from six yards out for his second Champions League goal of the season. It became three soon after as Fran Garcia’s cross from the left was expertly headed home by Joselu for his second of the evening.

However, Union Berlin would equalise on 85 minutes. Alex Kral collected the ball on the edge of the box, and his strike flew into the far corner, just out of the reach of Kepa. Despite this, Real Madrid secured the win a few minutes later as Dani Ceballos made it 3-2 as his own effort trickled into the far corner of Ronnow’s goal.

Real Madrid and Ancelotti will be delighted to have ended their group stages with a win, and they can now look forward to the Champions League last 16 draw, which takes place later this week.