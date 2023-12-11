Real Madrid will not move for Arsenal target in spite of stellar performances and €8m clause

Real Madrid may have enjoyed Girona’s dismantling of Barcelona on Sunday night, led by former Fabrica product Miguel Gutierrez, but they do not have enough evidence to persuade them that they were wrong to let him go, as per the latest in the Spanish capital.

Gutierrez moved to Girona for €4m two summers ago, and Real Madrid have a clause in his contract that would allow them to sign him back for €8m. Should he be sold to another club (his release clause is €40m), then Los Blancos will receive 50% of the transfer fee.

With Girona going from strength to strength, and Gutierrez doing the same, some have wondered if Real Madrid might consider returning for Gutierrez this summer, but Marca say they do not have any intention to do so at the time of writing. Already considering the arrival of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as more probable than possible, Real Madrid do not want to close the door on Gutierrez, but first and foremost are concerned about over-populating the left-back area.

Fran Garcia was re-signed for €5m this summer, and has struggled to make a major impact after decent start, with Ferland Mendy now established as the starter again. His fitness is holding up for now, but Eduardo Camavinga has also been used there at times too. Real Madrid are keen to move Mendy on, he has a deal until 2025, but if Davies does arrive it is unlikely they will want to carry more than two specialist left-backs, Garcia being the other.

This is good news for Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a move for Gutierrez, and given his performances, it would be no surprise if several more suitors were pursuing him next summer. The 22-year-old’s performances put him amongst the best in La Liga, and his goal against Barcelona is the crowning moment in an excellent first half of the season.