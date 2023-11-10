Arsenal considering move for former Real Madrid left-back in January transfer window

Arsenal are on the hunt for an extra defender to add to their Premier League title charge, and one of the options they are considering is plying their trade for the La Liga leaders. Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez has been in impressive form this season, and a key part of their run to the top of the table.

Gutierrez, 22, was sold by Real Madrid to Girona for €4m two summers back, but Los Blancos do retain a 50% sell-on fee. His release clause is believed to be around €40m, and although Girona would be reluctant to lose him, they may cave before that figure. Their current record transfer is €12m for Pedro Porro, while their entire salary limit is just under €52m for the season. If Real Madrid also equal Arsenal’s offer, Girona are obliged to accept it, but with Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy on their books, and Alphonso Davies in their headlights, it seems unlikely they would be tempted to do so.

Starting 11 of their 12 matches so far, Gutierrez has assisted once for Girona, but become a key part of their build-up. Often moving inside to a central midfield role, leaving the flank for Brazilian winger Savio, Gutierrez has shown he can move the ball under pressure, as well as exhibiting a strong positional sense.