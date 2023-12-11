Real Madrid have option to sign star of Girona’s Barcelona demolition for just €8m

Real Madrid will no doubt have enjoyed Girona slicing open Barcelona on four occasions on Sunday evening, a result that leaves them five points clear of the Blaugrana, even if the Blanquivermells moved ahead of them in the table. It may also have tempted them to sign one of Girona’s stars.

‘Left-back’ Miguel Gutierrez was one of the stars of the show for much of the match, consistently crashing through Barcelona’s midfield and getting into the box. He had two chances in the first half, before thumping home his third effort with the outside of his boot into the top corner. It was just reward.

Miguel Gutierrez against Barcelona: 1 goal

0.21 xG

0.18 xA

69 touches

43/44 passes (98%)

3 shots (2 on target)

1 Dribbled past pic.twitter.com/mz83iUXoLl — Football España (@footballespana_) December 11, 2023

Gutierrez arrived two summers ago for €4m, and has been a regular in the Girona side since, but coming inside this season has excelled. Diario AS point out that Real Madrid, from where he originally came from, have an option to buy him back for just €8m. For other clubs, that clause is €40m, and if any club wants to buy him, Los Blancos will have to be notified. Should Real Madrid decide against buying him back, they will receive 50% of his sale.

It leaves them in a good situation, and it would be no surprise to see Real Madrid signing him again, even if it is just to sell him on again. If a club were willing to get close to that clause, Real Madrid could likely make around €30m in profit. In terms of a return to the left-back sport a the Santiago Bernabeu, Gutierrez is outplaying either of Ferland Mendy or Fran Garcia so far, but would be given very different duties in the Spanish capital. Equally, Real Madrid are believed to be pursuing Alphonso Davies for next summer.