Napoli believe they have found Victor Osimhen replacement in La Liga

Napoli are aware that they may have to find themselves a replacement for star striker Victor Osimhen this summer, the Nigerian having announced that he already knows where he wants to play next season. One of the options could be in La Liga, as Girona’s Artem Dovbyk continues to lead the top scorer race.

Few were sure what to expect of Dovbyk when he arrived last summer for a fee of €7.75m from Dnipro, but the 26-year-old has 18 goals this season, despite not starting a game until matchday five, and missing two games through injury. Physical, with good movement and good finishing, Dovbyk has proven the perfect amount of direct for Girona’s technical approach.

As per Il Mattino (via MD), Dovbyk is on Napoli‘s radar this summer, if Osimhen does depart. It is not yet clear how much Girona would demand for Dovbyk, although they would no doubt like to hold onto him for their debut Champions League season.

Previously, the likes of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have been linked to Dovbyk, but there has been little behind those stories.