Liverpool change stance over Thiago Alcantara renewal

Thiago Alcantara will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after the Premier League giants changed their mind on his future.

The Spanish international is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the 2023/24 campaign with ongoing doubts over his long term status on Merseyside.

The former Barcelona star had previously been linked with a departure due to an injury disrupted 12 months on Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp’s side but the German coach opted to keep him.

Despite his fitness issues, Klopp wanted to retain the experienced midfielder, following some key squad exits over the summer, alongside the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

After rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League, the 32-year-old was tipped for a move to Turkey, but both he and the club rejected a switch.

As per the latest update from Football Insider, setbacks during his injury rehabilitation have persuaded Liverpool against a renewal offer, and he will now move on in 2024.