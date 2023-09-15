Liverpool to block Thiago Alcantara exit to Turkey

Thiago Alcantara will not be making a late move away from Liverpool in the coming days.

The former Barcelona star has been linked with an Anfield departure due to an injury disrupted 12 months on Merseyside with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, despite his fitness issues, Klopp has consistently stated his keenness to retain the experienced midfielder, following some key squad exits in August.

After rejecting a move to the Saudi Pro League, Alcantara’s future was placed into further doubt at the start of September, amid the potential of a move to Turkey.

The Turkish Super Lig is one of the final transfer windows to close in European football, shutting on September 15, but there will be no more business involving Liverpool.

As per reports from Football Insider, Liverpool rejected the chance to terminate his contract, to facilitate a free transfer, with Alcantara’s agent Alex Boesch also confirming there is no truth in the rumours.