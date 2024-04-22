Squad planning may take priority over Carlo Ancelotti favourite at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has made it quite clear that he is a fan of Ferland Mendy this season, but it may be in vain this summer. Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies is one of their top targets this summer, and it could see Mendy out the door.

The French defender became the de facto starter on the left side as soon as he was fit this season, usurping Fran Garcia after an early run of games for the Castilla product. Ancelotti has also referred to him as the best defensive full-back in the world, showing his regard for him.

Ferland Mendy is more likely to leave #RealMadrid this summer than Fran Garcia as things stand. pic.twitter.com/bH4jfji0XY — Football España (@footballespana_) April 22, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has revealed to Football España that if Davies does arrive, then the more likely one to leave out of Mendy and Garcia is the Frenchman. Despite the fact Ancelotti would be quite happy to see Mendy stay, the reason is quite simple: Mendy is attracting more interest from other clubs.

No doubt the fact that Mendy is out of contract in 2025, and is 29 years of age are also key factors, even if he has performed well this season. It would not be the first time that Ancelotti has not gotten his wishes in the transfer market at the Santiago Bernabeu, as was evidenced by the lack of striker arriving after Karim Benzema departed last summer. His work with Jude Bellingham has somewhat weakened his opinion ironically, as someone who is willing to accept decisions from on high, and adapt to the resources he is given.